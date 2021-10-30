Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 239.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $51,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 62.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $136.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

