Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 56.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,439 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 35.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,896,000 after acquiring an additional 121,052 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

CTRE opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.08.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.