Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.40.

NYSE:PH opened at $296.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

