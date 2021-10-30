Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMDX. Cowen reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $138,250.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $549,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock worth $596,291 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMDX opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.09. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.73 million, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. Analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

