Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth $75,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE L opened at $56.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.