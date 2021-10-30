Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,505 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Huazhu Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,423,000 after acquiring an additional 69,319 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Huazhu Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

HTHT opened at $46.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

