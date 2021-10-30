Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,917 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Maverix Metals worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMX opened at $4.82 on Friday. Maverix Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $702.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

