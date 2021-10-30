Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,313 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kemper by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,710,000 after purchasing an additional 194,861 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kemper by 762.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kemper by 1,939.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 143,325 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kemper by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,960,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

