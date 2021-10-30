Stifel Financial Corp Sells 478 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of ABCB opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.28.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.