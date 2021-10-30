Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to C$4.40

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.15 to C$4.40 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.19.

Shares of TOLWF stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

