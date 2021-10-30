STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT Raised to $57.00 at Craig Hallum

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. raised STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $47.64 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.32.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,526 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,610 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 166,653 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.