STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $60.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. STMicroelectronics traded as high as $47.79 and last traded at $47.74, with a volume of 12245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

