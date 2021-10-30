STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,630,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 510,768.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 745,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,526 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $47.64. 2,224,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

