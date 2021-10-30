Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.74 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.500 EPS.

NYSE SRI traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 203,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. Stoneridge has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $515.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Stoneridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stoneridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

