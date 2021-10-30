Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.600-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $757.08 million.Stoneridge also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

Shares of SRI opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.40. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Stoneridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stoneridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

