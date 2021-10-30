Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEOAY. Danske lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.26.

SEOAY stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.24.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

