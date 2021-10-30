Student Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.17 Million (STC)

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Student Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Student Coin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Student Coin has a total market capitalization of $31.95 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00048504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00236801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00096989 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Student Coin Coin Profile

Student Coin (STC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob . The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Buying and Selling Student Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Student Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Student Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Student Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

