Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 44.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Suburban Propane Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.0%.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

NYSE SPH opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.65. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,901 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.