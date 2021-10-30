Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Summit Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,376 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,288 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

