Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Summit Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.
Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,376 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,288 shares in the last quarter.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
Read More: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.