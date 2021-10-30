Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Plans $10.00 — Dividend

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) declared a — dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Summit State Bank has increased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:SSBI opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. Summit State Bank has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $105.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

