Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,635 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,233,000 after acquiring an additional 889,899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,466,000 after acquiring an additional 556,237 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,338,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $195.98 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.01 and a 1-year high of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 92.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUI. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

