SUN Price Hits $0.0265 on Top Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

