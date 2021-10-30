Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Rating Reiterated by ATB Capital

ATB Capital restated their sector perform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a C$33.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a strong-buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.37.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$32.55 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.77 and a 52 week high of C$32.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The company has a market cap of C$48.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.75.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.6199997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

