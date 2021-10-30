Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$31.79 and last traded at C$31.61, with a volume of 14212903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.37.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.75.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.54 billion. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.6199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

About Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.