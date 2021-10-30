Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Director Michael C. Morgan Sells 30,000 Shares

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.72.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

