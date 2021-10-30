Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $54.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.72.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $44.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,485 shares of company stock worth $3,137,337. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,703,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1,027.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,711,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,740 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,345 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

