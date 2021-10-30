Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNNY remained flat at $$20.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. Sunnyside Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

Sunnyside Bancorp Company Profile

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc is as a bank holding company, which provides savings and loans services. It offers personal and business banking services; and mortgages. The company was founded on March 14, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

