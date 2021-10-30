SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on STKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

SunOpta stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $840.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 31.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

