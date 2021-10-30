SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.24

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as low as $0.89. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 824,392 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Research analysts expect that SuperCom Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SuperCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

