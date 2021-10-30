Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Up 226.8% in October

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,000 shares, an increase of 226.8% from the September 30th total of 302,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Superior Drilling Products worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

SDPI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 338,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

