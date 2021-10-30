Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,700.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,620.93.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,466.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,450.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,382.00. The company has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

