Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $563,000 Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,899 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 14.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in TowneBank by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 97.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 607,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

