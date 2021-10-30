Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stock Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 110.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,355 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.67. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $16.63.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.

