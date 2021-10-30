Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $393,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $94.03 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average of $86.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.