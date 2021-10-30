Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.26% of Farmer Bros. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 162.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FARM. Roth Capital upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of FARM opened at $7.55 on Friday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $102.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

