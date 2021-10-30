SVB Leerink Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $205.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $218.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TDOC. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.85.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.74. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,637 shares of company stock worth $2,857,885 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.