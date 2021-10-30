Swingby Price Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Swingby coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Swingby has a market cap of $18.91 million and approximately $500,378.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swingby has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00070185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00049337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,824,913 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.