Tao Fu Sells 10,000 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tao Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zai Lab alerts:

On Thursday, October 14th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,026,800.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $1,067,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Tao Fu sold 9,900 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $1,265,814.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $1,430,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.40. 506,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,907. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.21.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.