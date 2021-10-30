Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $58.00 at Mizuho

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRGP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Targa Resources from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.52 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.58.

Targa Resources stock opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Targa Resources by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

