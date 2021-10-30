Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,352,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.82% of Tata Motors worth $256,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 500,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 39.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,985,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.01. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

