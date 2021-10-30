TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.600-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its Q1 guidance to ~$1.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,697. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.51.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.00.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

