Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$45.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TECK.B. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CSFB lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.83.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$34.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.62. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$16.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

