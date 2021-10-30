Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$45.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TECK.B. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CSFB lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.83.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$34.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.62. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$16.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

