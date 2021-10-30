Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.19

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.19 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 2447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sidoti started coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 324,108 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 132,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $2,840,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

