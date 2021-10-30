Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Update

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 261.2% from the September 30th total of 301,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 848,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGP. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Shares of NYSE:TGP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,343. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.24. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.