Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TDOC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.85.

TDOC opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,637 shares of company stock worth $2,857,885 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,532,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

