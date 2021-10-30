Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.350-$16.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $4.07-4.17 EPS.

NYSE TDY traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $449.22. The company had a trading volume of 395,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $304.58 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $440.00 and a 200-day moving average of $432.98.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $522.25.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,288 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.