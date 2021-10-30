Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.070-$4.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.350-$16.450 EPS.

NYSE TDY traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $449.22. 395,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,193. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $438.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $304.58 and a 52 week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $522.25.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

