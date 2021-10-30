Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.07-4.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.05. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.350-$16.450 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $522.25.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $449.22. The company had a trading volume of 395,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,193. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.98. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $304.58 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

