Teleflex Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Teleflex has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teleflex to earn $14.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.
Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $356.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.73.
About Teleflex
Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.
