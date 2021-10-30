Teleflex Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Teleflex has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teleflex to earn $14.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $356.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.73.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.