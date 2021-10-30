Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Given New $431.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $478.00 to $431.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $440.73.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $356.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 49.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth $629,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

